Ex-Penn State football star Julian Fleming injured, girlfriend dead in ATV crash, police say

Former Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver Julian Fleming was seriously injured, and his girlfriend, Alyssa Boyd, was killed in an ATV crash in Pennsylvania, police said Sunday.

Fleming 24, and Boyd, 23, were driving down a rural road in Bradford County near the Pennsylvania-New York border on Friday night when they struck a deer, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Neither Fleming nor Boyd wore safety equipment, police said, via The Citizens’ Voice.

Fleming was a standout wide receiver who played for the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2020 to 2024. He committed to Ohio State after he was a standout at Southern Columbia High School in Pennsylvania. He was the No. 1 prospect out of the state in 2020.

He transferred to Penn State before the 2024 season to finish out his NCAA eligibility.

He played in 16 games for the Nittany Lions last season. He had 14 catches for 176 yards and a touchdown. At Ohio State, he had 79 catches for 963 yards and seven touchdowns in 38 career games.

Fleming signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent, however, his contract was rescinded after he failed a physical with the team.

Boyd suffered “extensive injuries” in the crash, police said, via the New York Post. She was a student at the University of Alabama.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.