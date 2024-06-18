Ex-Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky maintains innocence years after child sex abuse conviction

Disgraced former Penn State football coach Jerry Sandusky spoke out in a story published Tuesday and maintained his innocence years after he was convicted of sexually abusing children.

Sandusky spoke to The Daily Mail from the Laurel Highlands State Correctional Institution in Somerset, Pennsylvania, where he is serving 30 to 60 years after being found guilty of 45 counts of sexual abuse of children at his Second Mile charity.

“I never ever in my life ever thought about molesting anybody,” the 80-year-old told the outlet. “I was accused of heinous crimes, which I’ve never committed. My wife was my only partner in sex and that was after marriage.

“I was in disbelief in terms of how this happened. Why were they [accusers] saying things that were so inconsistent with what they had said before? I believe I was wrongfully convicted by inconsistent, perjured testimony.”

Sandusky said he believed his accusers, who were “vulnerable and susceptible,” were inspired by money.

His legal team also launched a new attempt at a hearing to question the validity of so-called repressed memory therapy. He told the outlet he does not believe the technique would stand up in court today.

“We now have evidence that there was repressed memory therapy, and we have an expert who’s willing to testify about how to analyze what happened,” Sandusky told The Daily Mail.

“Their stories changed. The point is that every last one changed.”

A hearing was set for June 26.

Sandusky’s wife, Dottie, has stood by her husband throughout it all. She maintained that if her husband did anything that was alleged, she would have spoken up and left him.

Penn State paid out more than $100 million to more than 30 victims who said Sandusky abused them.

