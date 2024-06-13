Ex-Patriots star Julian Edelman ‘excited’ about Drake Maye: ‘Could be a great thing for New England’

Before the NFL Draft, Julian Edelman wondered if the New England Patriots, his former team, would get “sexy” with the third overall pick and trade it to fill more holes.

Teams were calling, but New England stayed put and selected North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

It was the safe pick, and now that Maye is in Foxborough, Edelman is a fan of what the Pats did.

“This is a quarterback league,” Edelman told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. “Ultimately, it’s going to come down to the guys who are developing him. … It’s gonna come down to this offensive staff to get him going. They have a lot of holes, but the quarterback in this day and age is probably the most important role. I’m excited with Drake Maye.

“Just hearing the stories about how much he likes to compete. He comes from a sports family. His brothers are all legends. I think it could be a great thing for New England. He seems like a guy that’s willing to work, and it’s just about how they’re gonna develop him.”

Jacoby Brissett, Maye’s likely backup, should help Maye get accustomed to the NFL, and Edelman said Maye is in good hands with Brissett, Edelman’s former teammate.

“I think having Jacoby Brissett as his backup is a great guy for Drake to learn from. Jacoby’s been around the block. He’s won football games in the National Football League for multiple teams, and he’s a professional,” Edelman said.

The Pats have new life with head coach Jerod Mayo, who is replacing Bill Belichick after 24 years.

“Having a smart, hungry, young head coach that knows players, knows how to communicate with players in Jerod Mayo, and we’ll see what this offensive staff can do,” Edleman said.

“I’m excited for the situation that they’re in. A lot of people are saying they’re gonna be terrible, this and that, whatever. This is the National Football League. Everyone gets paid. A lot of crazy things can happen. I’m excited for this upcoming season for the Pats.”

New England had its worst season in a generation last year, going 4-13. It was the first time the Patriots picked inside the top 10 of a draft in over a decade. They have missed the playoffs in three out of the four post-Tom Brady seasons.

