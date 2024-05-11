Ex-Patriots coach Bill Belichick lands new gig with ‘ManningCast’

It looks like former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has a new gig.

Peyton Manning confirmed Friday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that Belichick will be featured as a regular guest on the “ManningCast” as a part of ESPN’s coverage of “Monday Night Football.”

“Bill is going to be a permanent guest on every ‘ManningCast’ show early in the game, probably the first quarter, to kind of take people behind the ropes as to what this defense has to do or what the quarterback’s challenges are,” Manning explained.

The 2024 season will mark the fourth season of “ManningCast.” The Manning brothers provided commentary with special guests for 10 episodes last season.

Manning called it an “easy pitch” and joked that he relied on Belichick’s storied relationship with brother Eli Manning as part of the pitch.

“It was an easy pitch to Bill because I said, ‘Bill, we want you to come on, and we’d love to go behind the ropes on the defensive side … and if you ever run out of things to say, just make fun of Eli.’ That’s always sort of a time filler. And Bill doesn’t like Eli, right? We all know that.”

The former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback teased the partnership first while speaking at Tom Brady’s roast.

“It is great to see the greatest coach in NFL history, coach Bill Belichick, here. For those who don’t know, Coach is going to be doing some work on Eli and my ‘Monday Night Football’ show this year. I have to tell you, it’s going to be awesome,” he said, via ESPN.

Belichick will not be on the sidelines during an NFL season for the first time since he first began coaching in 1975. He split from the Patriots earlier this year after 24 seasons.

