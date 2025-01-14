Ex-Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz’s cause of death revealed: report

Former MLB pitcher Brian Matusz reportedly died of a drug overdose in Arizona earlier this month.

The former Baltimore Orioles player was found dead in his home by his mother with a white substance in his mouth and drug paraphernalia near him on the floor, the Baltimore Banner reported, citing a Phoenix police report.

Matusz’s mother, Elizabeth, told authorities that the former athlete was battling drug issues and had made remarks like “there’s nothing left for me” and he “used to have it all.”

She told police he had been clean for eight months, according to the Baltimore Banner. Two days before his death, on Jan. 4, Matusz was taken to the emergency room for reasons unclear. He was reportedly discharged that day and was advised to seek a mental health professional. He was taken to a facility but was not admitted.

He died on Jan. 6.

The Orioles announced Matusz’s death last week.

“A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face,” the team said.

“Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

The Orioles selected the Colorado native in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego. He made his major league debut in August 2009 against the Detroit Tigers, going five innings with five strikeouts and getting the win.

He became a full-time starter in 2010 and finished fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting after he recorded 143 strikeouts and a 10-12 record in 32 starts.

He missed two months of the 2011 regular season, and by 2012, he was demoted to the bullpen.

Matusz played well in his bullpen role, lowering his ERA to under 4.00 in the 2013 season. He had an ERA of 2.94 during the 2015 season.

He was traded to the Atlanta Braves in May 2016 but never appeared for them. He signed with the Chicago Cubs and appeared in only one game for them as they snapped the Curse of the Billy Goat and won the World Series.