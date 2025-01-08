Ex-Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz dead at 37

Brian Matusz, a former MLB pitcher who played for the Baltimore Orioles for most of his career, has died. He was 37.

The Orioles made the announcement on Tuesday in a post on social media.

“A staple in our clubhouse from 2009-2016, Brian was beloved throughout Birdland, and his passion for baseball and our community was unmatched. He dedicated his time to connecting with any fan he could, was a cherished teammate, and always had a smile on his face,” the team said.

“Brian’s family and loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

The Orioles selected the Colorado native in the first round of the 2008 MLB Draft out of the University of San Diego. He made his major league debut in August 2009 against the Detroit Tigers, going five innings with five strikeouts and getting the win.

He became a full-time starter in 2010 and finished fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting after he recorded 143 strikeouts and a 10-12 record in 32 starts.

He missed two months of the 2011 regular season and by 2012 he was demoted to the bullpen.

Matusz played well in his bullpen role, lowering his ERA to under 4.00 in the 2013 season. He had an ERA of 2.94 during the 2015 season.

He was traded to the Atlanta Braves in May 2016 but never appeared for them. He signed with the Chicago Cubs and appeared in only one game for them as they snapped the Curse of the Billy Goat and won the World Series.

Matusz’s cause of death was unclear.

Former Orioles pitcher Matt Hobgood remembered the pitcher in a post on X.

“Just heard the news about Brian Matusz passing away this morning,” he wrote. “This is awful…he was one of the first people to call me after I signed in 09’. Took the time to call, encourage me and wish me well in my career and it always meant a lot that he did that. RIP, my friend.”