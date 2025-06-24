Ex-Ohio State football player Kirk Barton charged after fatal car wreck leaves 1 person dead

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Ohio State offensive lineman Kirk Barton has been charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide after police say he was driving intoxicated and on the wrong side of the road before getting into a car wreck that killed a 24-year-old man in Ohio over the weekend.

Dublin Police said Barton, 40, is suspected of driving his pickup “at a high rate of speed” in Historic Dublin just before 3 a.m. Saturday when he struck a Lexus driven by Ethan Wence Perry.

Perry died at the crash site, and Barton was transported to a hospital with “non-life-threatening” injuries.

The Columbus Dispatch reported that Barton was driving on the wrong side of the road before correcting himself before the crash. According to the report, the former Buckeyes player admitted to drinking alcohol before driving and had a “blank stare” and glassy eyes when police arrived.

Dublin Police said Barton was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular homicide.

Barton appeared in court Monday and was released on a $500,000 cash surety bond, FOX 8 reported. He was ordered not to leave the area and not to drive. He is due back in court next month.

Barton played right tackle for the Buckeyes from 2003 to 2007 and was an All-American in his final season. He was later drafted by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft.

Barton had brief stints with several other NFL teams.