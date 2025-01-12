Ex-Notre Dame star fuels national title game hype with harsh critique of Ohio State’s Will Howard

Former Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Malik Zaire fueled the hype for the national championship game on Saturday with harsh criticism of Ohio State quarterback Will Howard.

Howard led the Buckeyes to a College Football Playoff semifinal victory over the Texas Longhorns, 28-14. Howard was 24-of-33 with 289 passing yards and a touchdown pass. He also had an interception.

Zaire was unconvinced Howard would be able to do enough to get over the Fighting Irish on Jan. 20.

“All the great QBs Ohio State has had the last 15 yrs and Howard is def the worst one by far and ostate fans are trying to convince me that he’s gonna lead them to the chip?!?! Lmao ok,” Zaire wrote on X. “I’d even take the OG Jalin Marshall at QB before Howard!!!!!!!!”

Zaire added that Ohio State’s loss to Michigan before the College Football Playoff started was more questionable than Notre Dame’s early season loss to Northern Illinois.

“Ok let’s be honest, we got beat by NIU that was embarrassing. But yall got beat by Michigan for the 4th year in a row, at home as a 20+pt favorite, got the flag planted in the middle of yall field and beat up after the game while ya head coach watched….. lmao yall have nothing to tell me about this Ohio state team lmao,” he added.

Notre Dame will be looking for its first national championship in the College Football Playoff era, but have to go up against a tough defense and an offense that has the ability to explode for big plays.

The Fighting Irish narrowly defeated Penn State in their semifinal matchup.

Howard has 3,779 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes this season. He transferred to Ohio State from Kansas State.