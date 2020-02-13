Ex-NHL star Jeremy Roenick 'angry' he won't return to NBC after suspension for sex remarks about co-workers

Former NHL player Jeremy Roenick won’t be returning to NBC Sports, a network spokesperson confirmed Wednesday, a little more than a month after he was suspended without pay for making inappropriate comments about his coworkers while on a podcast.

Roenick broke the news himself on Twitter, posting a video titled “What a Joke!!” In the video, he says he was angry and disappointed about NBC’s decision.

“I’m also grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to share my love, my passion and my knowledge of the game with millions of people, millions of fans,” he adds.

JEREMY ROENICK SUSPENDED BY NBC SPORTS OVER SEX-RELATED REMARKS ABOUT CO-WORKERS

He adds that he plans to return to broadcasting at some point, “better and more motivated to bring you the best entertainment and the best that I have for the game of hockey.”

Roenick also thanks the fans who’ve stood by him, saying their support has been “overwhelming.”

Roenick was suspended by the network indefinitely just before Christmas, days after he discussed a vacation to Portugal that he took with his wife and co-broadcaster Kathryn Tappen in which he joked about the idea of the three of them having sex together.

“I play it off like we’re going to bed together every night, the three of us,” he said on the podcast “Spittin’ Chiclets,” about when someone asked about their situation at the resort. “If it really came to fruition, that would really be good, but it’s never going to happen.”

Tappen issued a statement at the time, criticizing Roenick’s comments.

“While Jeremy and I continue to be good friends, what he said was unacceptable, especially among workplace colleagues. I do not condone his comments,” Tappen said.

Roenick later called anchor Patrick Sharp “so beautiful” and said: “I’d have to think about it if he asked me. … I wouldn’t say no right away,” and then seemed to contrast Sharp’s appearance with his and Anson Carter’s.

“It’s good to have a beautiful face that talks well, that knows the game because it’s totally the opposite when me and Anson get on there,” he joked.

Roenick had worked with NBC since 2010 and previously played 20 seasons in the NHL for several teams, including the Chicago Blackhawks, Philadelphia Flyers, San Jose Sharks, Arizona Coyotes and Los Angeles Kings.

NBC said it would have no further comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Roenick is just the latest high-profile firing from NBC in the wake of Megyn Kelly who was let go by the network for questioning why blackface is offensive and Matt Lauer who lost his job in 2017 for sexual misconduct.

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and The Associated Press contributed to this report.