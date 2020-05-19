Ex-NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins shares what happened when he tried to conjure his own 'flu game'

Former NFL wide receiver Andrew Hawkins was as enthralled as every other Michael Jordan fan watching “The Last Dance” on Sunday night.

After watching the episode about Jordan’s “flu game” – which ended up being revealed as more of a “bad pizza game” – against the Utah Jazz in the 1997 NBA Finals, Hawkins decided to tell his own tale about the time he tried to play through illness. It didn’t go full Jordan.

Hawkins tweeted he was in the second year of his NFL career and had 102-degree fever right before the Cincinnati Bengals were set to play the Houston Texans. He said he even had to switch rooms just so A.J. Green wouldn’t get sick.

“All I was thinking is, I’m going MJ Flu game on em…”

Hawkins then wrote he had two receptions for 15 yards and a fumble and the Bengals lost the game.

Hawkins then revealed a text-message chain with Green and Mohamed Sanu, who were his teammates in Cincinnati during the 2012 season.

“The man was so sick,” Green wrote in the group chat.

Hawkins, who is now the co-host of the “ThomaHawk Show” with former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas, played six seasons in the NFL. He had 209 catches for 2,419 yards and nine touchdowns.