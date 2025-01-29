Ex-NFL star touts ‘awesome’ impact Taylor Swift has made since going to Chiefs games

Taylor Swift is set to be a focal point at the Super Bowl for the second consecutive year as she will very likely be in a suite at the Caesars Superdome cheering on Travis Kelce.

There is a lot less uncertainty around her appearance than there was last year. Swift was in the midst of the Asian leg of her “Eras Tour” and needed the conditions to be just right for her to fly back to Las Vegas to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers.

This time, the tour is finished, and Swift has her sights set on New Orleans. While the broadcast cameras were not necessarily on her every move during the playoffs so far, the impact she has made on fans – specifically young female fans – has been indelible.

Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman underscored that point during his appearance on “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday.

“Honestly, it’s been an awesome thing because my daughter does talk about football,” Edelman told Fox News Channel’s Ainsley Earhardt. “You know, playing for the New England Patriots, it’s terrible to hear your daughter say Chiefs all the time.

“It gives us a conversation point. She loves learning about it.”

Edelman will be a part of FOX’s coverage for Super Bowl LIX with Charissa Thompson, Charles Woodson, Michael Vick, Peter Schrager, Kristina Punk and Cooper Manning.

FOX’s coverage of Super Bowl LIX will begin at 1 p.m. ET. Coverage can also be streamed live on Tubi for the first time ever.

The Chiefs will take on the Philadelphia Eagles.