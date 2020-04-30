Ex-NFL star Telvin Smith allegedly had sex with underage female multiple times, told her to refer to him as 'mentor': report

Former Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Telvin Smith allegedly had sex multiple times with an underage girl and told her to tell people he was acting as her “mentor,” a warrant revealed a day after he was charged with unlawful sexual activity with certain minors.

A warrant revealed Thursday the allegations against Smith, which included that the girl’s DNA was found in his Cadillac Escalade, First Coast News reported. Smith’s arrest came after a months-long investigation.

Jacksonville police interviewed the girl in November 2019 and the girl told authorities that she met Smith at her job on Aug. 12, 2019, and they took photos together. She testified that her age was made known to the former NFL star, according to the station. She was 17 at the time, according to ESPN.

Smith, 29, allegedly continued to communicate with the girl and planned to meet up on Aug. 31. He allegedly met with her at a shopping center and he drove her to his home, where the two had sex multiple times.

According to the warrant, Smith offered her money to keep quiet and he told her that if she told anyone she could be facing time. The girl said she initially declined the monetary offer but agreed to take $100. Smith allegedly told the girl that if anyone asked she should tell them he was serving as her mentor.

The girl told a friend and a family member about the incident, First Coast News reported. She said Smith contacted her again several days after their initial meeting. The two met in Clay County and they allegedly engaged in multiple sexual acts in his vehicle.

During a police interview on Feb. 20, 2020, a family member told officers the teenager had sex with Smith on Sept. 1, 2019, and they took her to get emergency contraception that same night. According to the station, the girl had used the $100 to buy contraception.

Police said the girl had voice messages from Smith and that the former NFL player gave her his personal cellphone number and the description of the vehicle he used to take her to and from his home.

Smith bonded out of jail later Wednesday.

“The Jaguars are aware of the report involving former linebacker Telvin Smith. The club is unable to comment further on this ongoing investigation,” the team said in a statement.

Drafted in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith, who played college football at Florida State, spent five seasons with the Jaguars before suddenly retiring after the 2018 season. He said that he needed to “get his world in order.” Smith has been on the team’s retired/reserve list.

In his last season with the Jaguars, Smith finished with 134 tackles and two interceptions.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.