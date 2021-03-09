Ex-NFL star Ricky Williams reveals one regret he has about career

Ricky Williams ran circles around defenses in the prime of his career with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins but never managed to win a Super Bowl.

The Saints traded several draft picks to Washington in 1999 to move up to the No. 5 spot to select the running back, and about three years later he was traded to the Dolphins. Williams abruptly retired in 2004 but made a comeback the following season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He finished his career with 10,009 rushing yards and 66 rushing touchdowns. He finished up his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2011. He was named to the Pro Bowl and First-Team All-Pro once — the 2002 season where he rushed for 1,853 yards and scored 16 touchdowns.

But Williams revealed recently he only had one regret about his NFL playing days.

DAK PRESCOTT’S FAMILY REACTS LUCRATIVE DEAL: ‘TIME TO WIN THE COWBOYS A SUPER BOWL’

“I’m not the kind of person that has many regrets. I do have one regret in my football career, and it was that I didn’t finish my career as a Dolphin. It would have been great to play my last year [in Miami]. I probably would have played a couple more years if I stayed in Miami and I would have had the opportunity to become the Dolphins’ all-time leading rusher. I was maybe only 400 something yards away,” he said during a recent appearance on “The Greg Cote Show Podcast.”

“That’s something that’s going to be hard to live down, that I didn’t finish up in Miami. The Saints were great, but I look at my career as being a Miami Dolphin. The way that I came back, the way I was embraced by the fans, I’ll always love Dolphins fans and I’ll always remember my time as a Dolphin.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In his retirement, Williams has supported the use of marijuana to manage pain after being suspended at times during his NFL career for failing drug tests. In 2018, he launched a line of cannabis products.