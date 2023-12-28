Ex-NFL star RG3 rips Broncos coach over lack of respect shown to Russell Wilson

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III criticized Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton for how he treated Russell Wilson in the wake of the quarterback getting benched for the final two games of the season.

Payton made the announcement on Wednesday, days after the Broncos fell to the New England Patriots. Jarrett Stidham will start the final two games of the season for Denver

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Broncos are reportedly looking to preserve their financial flexibility for the offseason. Wilson has an estimated $37 million in 2025 salary that becomes fully vested this coming March. If the quarterback suffers a significant injury at any point this season, it would complicate the financial situation, NFL Network reported.

Griffin took Payton to task on X.

FROM OUTKICK: ANTONIO GATES, JULIUS PEPPERS AMONG 15 PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME FINALISTS; NEXT STEP IS CANTON OR BUST

“Sean Payton has been doing Russell Wilson dirty since the moment he became the Head Coach of the Denver Broncos,” he wrote. “Hasn’t once shown him the respect he has earned as a Super Bowl Winning QB or with the respect you show to a QB your organization traded the farm for.”

Payton said he understood all the financial implications behind the Wilson benching but vowed the team was still trying to win and get to the playoffs.

“I understand all the speculation and everything that surrounds a move like that, and I can tell you we’re desperately trying to win,” he said. “Sure, in our game today there are economics and all those other things, but the No. 1 push behind this… is to get a spark offensively.”

SEAHAWKS’ GENO SMITH HAS SIMPLE MESSAGE FOR RUSSELL WILSON AFTER BRONCOS QB IS BENCHED

Payton suggested the move wasn’t an indictment on Wilson alone.

“I can’t replace the entire offensive line, I can’t bring in five new receivers and if it continues over a period of time, then there’ll be another guy here talking to you, as well,” he added.

Wilson responded to the benching late Wednesday night.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“God’s got me,” he wrote. “Looking forward to what’s next.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.