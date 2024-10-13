Ex-NFL star questions why no flag after Saints wide receiver Chris Olave takes huge hit, knocked out of game

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave exited Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he took a hard hit from two defenders.

Olave caught a short pass from quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was starting in the first game of his NFL career in place of Derek Carr. He was met by defensive backs Zyon McCollum and Tykee Smith. As the defenders made the play on Olave, the wide receiver coughed up the ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. recovered the fumble and ran it back for a touchdown. Olave looked dazed and confused as medical trainers checked on him and helped him off of the field.

Former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who was the 2019 Offensive Player of the Year, wondered where the targeting penalty was as McCollum tagged Olave to help jar the ball loose.

“Damn no targeting,” Thomas wrote on X.

There was no flag and Tampa Bay took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

CALEB WILLIAMS LIFTS BEARS TO BIG WIN OVER JAGUARS WITH 4 TOUCHDOWN PASSES

Olave was later ruled out for the game with a concussion.

The third-year wide receiver came into the matchup against Tampa Bay with 22 catches for 275 yards and a touchdown through the first five games of the season.

He was in the spotlight last week after his brother wondered why he only had one target in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New Orleans lost last week’s game, 26-13.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.