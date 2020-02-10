Ex-NFL star Kenny Britt arrested on drug charges in New Jersey

Kenny Britt, a former first-round NFL draft pick, was arrested in New Jersey on drug charges Saturday, police said.

Britt, who played in the NFL from 2009 to 2017 with the Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots, was arrested after a traffic stop in Bayonne, police Capt. Eric Amato said. Officers smelled a strong odor of marijuana emanating from his vehicle, according to NJ.com.

EX-NFL WIDE RECEIVER MATTHEW A. CHERRY WINS OSCAR FOR SHORT ANIMATED FILM

Britt was charged with possession of 50 grams or less of marijuana and was given a summons for possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a vehicle and obstructing the passage of other vehicles, police said. He was released from custody on a summons, according to NJ.com.

The 31-year-old lives in Nashville, Tenn., but was a standout player at Bayonne High School before going off to Rutgers. The Titans selected him with the No. 30 pick in the 2009 draft.

ANTONIO BROWN APOLOGIZES TO PITTSBURGH STEELERS FRANCHISE, BLAMES EMOTIONAL OUTBURSTS ON BEING OUT OF THE NFL: ‘I’M REALLY BORED’

In 116 games, he caught 329 passes for 5,137 yards and 32 touchdowns. He has not played since the 2017 season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Britt pleaded guilty to careless driving in Bayonne in June 2011 after he was caught driving 71 mph in a 50 mph zone, according to NJ.com. One day later, he was charged with resisting arrest in Hoboken but eventually pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace.