Ex-NFL star Julian Edelman makes bold Tom Brady Super Bowl LIX prediction

Former New England Patriots star Julian Edelman will be covering the Super Bowl as an analyst for FOX Sports when Super Bowl LIX takes place on Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

Edelman will also get to work alongside, in some capacity, with his former teammate Tom Brady, as the legendary quarterback will be on the call with Kevin Burkhardt when the Kansas City Chiefs look to make history against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The game will put the finishing touches on Brady’s first full season as a broadcaster. He will get to put everything he has learned over the course of the season into a finished product with millions of viewers set to tune in to the FOX broadcast and the Tubi livestream of the game.

Edelman appeared on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends” and had high expectations for the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I guarantee he’s probably going to be very fired up,” Edelman said. “He’s probably going to be imagining himself in those situations.

“I think it’s going to be a great performance by him because he’s gonna get to show us inside looks to things only he knows Patrick Mahomes is going through.”

Brady has reportedly been barred from meeting with teams ahead of the game, which is usually reserved for broadcasters to gather knowledge to help them through their calls, because of his minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The former Patriots wide receiver said he believed Brady would be able to persevere without those meetings.

“I’m sure he can figure it out on his own. I’m pretty confident coaches and players of the other team don’t mind talking to Tom Brady,” he said.