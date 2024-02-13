Ex-NFL star JJ Watt faces hard truth about changing hairstyle after Super Bowl LVIII mocking

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

J.J. Watt, the former NFL star turned CBS broadcaster, offered a reminder to fans or anyone who may have been watching his coverage of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday night.

Watt went on television with a different hairstyle, and it perplexed many NFL fans. He was compared to Jason Bateman’s character, Pepper Brooks, from “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” as well as someone who was going to a high school prom.

The former Houston Texans defensive end was very aware of social media making fun of him.

“You ever switch up your hair and wonder if anyone will notice?” They notice,” he wrote on X.

It was Watt’s first time covering the Super Bowl from the broadcaster chair as he retired from the NFL following the 2022 season. He spent his time in the NFL tearing up opposing offenses with the Texans and Arizona Cardinals.

Watt is likely headed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he’s eligible. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and five-time First-Team All-Pro. He also won three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

The 34-year-old racked up 114.5 sacks and 586 tackles during his career.

While he was definitely retired from the NFL, his brother T.J. Watt told Fox News Digital the recruiting tactic he tried to use to lure him back to the field.

“I was trying to win as much as possible. I knew that was going to be a big factor,” T.J. said. “At the end of the day, all those business decisions are separate from that. He was staying ready just in case, and, obviously, it didn’t come to fruition.”

T.J.’s aches and pains the next day helped the elder Watt return to reality.

