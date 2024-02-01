Ex-NFL star Jim McMahon shares Super Bowl memories: ‘I wanted to forget the first one’

Jim McMahon quarterbacked the great Chicago Bears team that steamrolled the New England Patriots in the 1986 Super Bowl and then backed up Brett Favre for the Green Bay Packers during the 1996 season and finished his career with two rings.

As the Super Bowl heads to Las Vegas and McMahon prepares to host the Gridiron Greats Celebrity Golf Classic, Fox News Digital asked the Pro Bowl quarterback about his fondest memories playing in the biggest games of his career.

“The first one I actually played in and actually had something to do with, down in New Orleans against the Patriots, the only recollection I had was getting out of town before I got shot,” he recalled.

“I had an idiot reporter go on TV, said I called women sluts and the men stupid, this and that. Where that came from, I don’t know. So, I don’t really remember the first Super Bowl.”

The fake story from a local television station in New Orleans was sourced to a local radio disc jockey at the time. It sparked death threats, a demonstration and an apology. The incident happened about five days before the Super Bowl.

The Bears still beat the Patriots.

“The second time, I went down to New Orleans again,” McMahon said. “It was on the same day in the same stadium against the same team, 11 years apart, which was kind of a déjà vu moment for me. But I got a free ride. I didn’t have to do anything. Brett was having a great year. I think he was MVP that year for the NFL.

“So, yeah, it was great to win another ring. But, yeah, my memories of the game, it was, just like I said, I wanted to forget the first one. I just sat there and watched the second one. It was nice to end it that way.”

McMahon retired after the 1996 season, finishing his career with 18,148 passing yards and 100 touchdown passes.

