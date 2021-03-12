Ex-NFL star Jim Everett fans flames of rivalry with Jim Rome in tweet

Former NFL quarterback Jim Everett took his latest shot at sports commentator Jim Rome as the rivalry between the two still appears to be as hot as ever.

Everett responded to a tweet that read, “Name an athlete who has a seriously punchable face…” Everett replied with a picture of Rome.

“Wait wait…they said athlete? …oh never mind,” he wrote.

Everett was selected third overall by the Houston Oilers in the 1986 NFL Draft but never played a snap with them as he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams after he couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract. He would play for the Rams from 1986 to 1993 and had a successful tenure there.

He also played for the New Orleans Saints and the San Diego Chargers before retiring after the 1997 season.

Probably the most memorable part of his career was his altercation with Rome in 1994. Everett had been taking heat for the numerous times he was sacked in the 1989 NFC Championship. Rome would keep jabbing at Everett, calling the quarterback “Chris” instead of Jim (referencing tennis legend Chris Evert and mocking his masculinity.)

Everett, on the show, dared Rome to keep calling him Chris. Rome obliged and the two got physical with each other.

The confrontation made for an infamous TV moment that still lives on today.