Ex-NFL star Jay Cutler on what Bears should do at quarterback come Week 1

The Chicago Bears are going to have a quarterback controversy heading into camp, and the decision on who will start Week 1 will come down to Andy Dalton and Justin Fields.

The Bears’ brass have made certain that Dalton would be the Week 1 quarterback but anything could happen between organized team activities and the start of the regular season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler offered his two cents when it came to what the Bears should do.

He says go with the grizzled veteran.

“I wouldn’t play the kid to start,” he said in an interview on ESPN Chicago this week. “I’d let him watch. I think it’s just a tough spot to just throw someone out there, especially in Chicago. And I think Andy is more than serviceable. I think they can win games with Andy and kind of pull the ship along until [Fields] is ready.”

TIM TEBOW PACKAGE SPECULATION WITH JAGUARS HARSHLY PANNED: ‘TON OF PEOPLE ON EVERY TEAM MORE QUALIFIED’

Cutler said he didn’t see the big deal of Fields sitting for the first 10 games of the season to watch and learn, and said the team should do what they can to make sure he has the support he needs to play in order to avoid getting the yips and messing with his trajectory.

Cutler expressed confidence in the Bears coaching staff.

“He’s obviously talented. He can move. He can throw. He won a lot at Ohio State. He seems to have a little chip on his shoulder, which I don’t think is a bad thing. But like we’ve talked about numerous times, when you’re playing quarterback, there are a lot of moving parts. They have to get the line [stabilized]. They have to get some weapons. … And I really like [head coach Matt Nagy]. That’s never been an issue in my mind. I think he’s going to put together a plan,” Cutler added.

Chicago selected Fields with the No. 11 pick.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is expected to battle for the job with Dalton. Nick Foles is also on the roster.