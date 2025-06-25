Ex-NFL star Greg Olsen highlights Tight End University’s family bonding after Taylor Swift makes appearance

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tight End University is a three-day work summit unlike any other in professional sports, but it’s much more than what happens on the field.

It’s the building of a community and, as apparent on Monday night in Nashville, family.

When it was founded in 2021 by tight end stars Travis Kelce and George Kittle, as well as Carolina Panthers legend and FOX NFL broadcaster Greg Olsen, “TEU” comprised of around 50 players. But as each year has gone on, more and more want to join their peers in Music City, and it involves their families as well.

A prime example was music megastar Taylor Swift supporting her boyfriend Kelce on Monday night, as she showed up to the TEU welcome party along with many other wives and girlfriends who traveled with their NFL significant others to meet new friends, make bonds stronger, and enjoy this offseason summit before the grueling days of training camp and the regular season hit later this year.

Olsen spoke with Fox News Digital about the importance of having people like his wife, Kara, Swift, Claire Kittle and many others also traveling to Nashville for this occasion.

“I think one of the cooler elements of the event is just the families coming,” Olsen explained. “We said last night, there were guys who came five years ago when they came to this event. Maybe they were single, or they were just dating someone. Now, they’re five years into their career, and they’ve got kids.

“We’ve seen guys not only grow on the field, but we’ve gotten to know their families, their kids, their wives, their girlfriends, parents, kind of the entire picture. And not only get to know them on the field, but obviously get to know them personally. So, to continue to have family support each year is just another critical element to making this event so special.”

As Olsen mentioned, kids of players — both past and present — were running around the field at Vanderbilt University alongside some of the game’s best tight ends, including his own.

“You meet new friends, you get to talk to them before and after the games, which is so special. Then, being able to pick people’s brains, put a couple more tools in your tool bag, and be able to work out here and see it,” Philadelphia Eagles star Dallas Goedert said about the TEU experience he enjoys every year.

“Everybody visualizes the game a little different. You go into the classroom, and you hear George and Travis talk about stuff. They’re looking at everything a little bit different. You can find what you correlate with them, so it’s just a great way to learn little things, and hopefully improve your game a little bit each time you come here.”

Newest Denver Broncos tight end Evan Engram added: “There’s so much gratification and purpose to that, as men, as leaders, as athletes, to help the next guy. I think, with that mentality here, it creates a contagious, beautiful and very advantage-gaining event.”

Peter Raskin — founder and partner of Rubicon Talent, the founding partners of TEU — has seen first-hand from the business side of this venture how much it’s grown year over year.

And that includes the players’ partners wanting to be involved. Raskin also gave a special shoutout to Claire Kittle, who has been steadfast in welcoming those families who wish to join in on the fun.

“What’s really gotten interesting about this event, I would say, with the 80 players that are here, 50 of them have brought their wives or girlfriends,” Raskin said. “So, we have an entire operation going on at the Thompson Hotel — facials, massages, wellness, saunas, cold plunges. They’re doing a brunch. They’re going on a shopping trip. The wives make it go.

“These guys can get away for three days because they’re bringing their wives and girlfriends, and that’s grown exponentially from year one, and Claire Kittle is really the face of that and really welcoming people to Nashville. Showing all the wives and girlfriends a great time.”

