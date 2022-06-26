Ex-NFL star dishes on Colin Kaepernick’s Raiders workout, saying he heard it was ‘a disaster’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Las Vegas Raiders have flirted with signing Colin Kaepernick to back up Derek Carr for the 2022 season.

Kaepernick worked out with the Raiders last month, and it appeared an NFL comeback was imminent. The Raiders were reportedly impressed with Kaepernick’s arm strength and conditioning, and the team considered the workout a “positive” sign.

But former NFL star Warren Sapp tells a different story. Sapp said in an interview with Vlad TV he heard the workout was a “disaster.”

“I heard one of the worst workouts ever. I’m wondering how the hell this happened and the tape didn’t get out, right? I mean, somebody wasn’t over the fence or nothing? Come on, man,” Sapp said Tuesday.

“We live in a world right now where you could put a drone out. It’s not like they could stop you. They not gonna stop the workout if someone has a drone up there. You don’t know who this is? I mean, what? Come on, let’s run this. They don’t even set up the ladder anymore … Unbelievable.”

The former 49er quarterback ignited a firestorm during the 2016 season by kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest against racial and social injustice. He was let go after the season and failed to sign with another team. He accused NFL owners of collaborating to keep him out of the league, a claim he later settled with the league.

He started the Know Your Rights camp to “advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization and the creation of new systems that elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

In recent years, he’s been trying to get back into the league after comparing the NFL Draft to a slave auction, calling for the abolition of prisons and supporting the defund the police movement.