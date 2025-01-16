Ex-NFL star discusses why Deion Sanders should stay in college

After totally turning around the University of Colorado football program, there seems to be some smoke about Deion Sanders potentially moving to the NFL.

The Dallas Cowboys had reached out to Sanders, who all but declined the opportunity — but, he did admit it was “intriguing.”

Sanders himself said he would consider coaching the NFL if it meant continuing to coach his sons. Shedeur is in the running to be the top selection of this year’s NFL Draft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

But even though the idea of the family affair continuing sounds appealing, one NFL great says he’d prefer to see Sanders stay in college, for very good reason.

Simply put, Vince Wilfork thinks college kids need Coach Prime more than the professional athletes do.

“He’s more of an asset for college, because he can touch so many young kids,” Wilfork said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. “Everybody has their own dream, but outside looking in, he can touch more lives when it matters than having a guy making millions of dollars and you can’t get through to him. They can get to that point with his leadership.

“What he stands for can really help those young guys. I’d rather see him help the kids, because they need it more than the guys making millions of dollars. I just see him as a trailblazer at this level.”

PATRIOTS LEGEND VINCE WILFORK SAYS ‘BS’ JEROD MAYO FIRING WAS A ‘SETUP’

Sanders’ first coaching gig came with Jackson State, and once he got the Colorado job, several players followed, including his sons as well as Travis Hunter, who went on to become this season’s Heisman Trophy winner as a two-way superstar. Hunter, too, is slated to be a top-five pick, just like his quarterback.

When Hunter won the Heisman, he shared a long embrace with his coach, crying on his shoulder.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffaloes controlled their own destiny into the College Football Playoff, but got out of the running of the Big 12 championship game after losing to Kansas in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.