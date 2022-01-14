Former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. didn’t have a very good assessment of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz Friday after the Colts’ upset loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Smith, an analyst on the NFL Network, appeared on the “Pat McAfee Show” and questioned whether Wentz was the right guy for the Colts. He noted how Indianapolis became reliant on running back Jonathan Taylor despite the team trading for Wentz, who is owed around $15.4 million in 2021 and another $22 million in 2022.

Smith noted that a linebacker who can’t tackle or a cornerback who can’t cover wouldn’t be able to remain on the team they’re on. The former wide receiver compared Wentz to a financial investor who made some bad trades on the stock market.

“You bet the farm and traded for him, and you’re telling me we can win a game if we minimize him throwing the ball. So, I’m no longer in football, but I’ll use an analogy all of us understand,” he told McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk.

“If you buy a stock, and it keeps going down, there’s unrealized and realized gain but at some point you’re gonna have to hit that trigger to sell or you’re just gonna let it go to the bottom and tell your wife, ‘Oh, ya know, I blew our money, but, hey, our financial guy is a good guy. He can’t pick any damn stocks. He just screwed up our kid’s college fund. He messed up all of our money but man, you know he’s a good person. He has a good handshake. He looks you in the eye.’

“That is Carson Wentz. I hate to say it. Carson Wentz is exactly who I’d love my daughter to date BUT playing football.. NOPE.”

The Colts needed a win to make the playoffs but lost to the Jaguars, the NFL’s worst team in 2021.

In the 26-11 loss, Wentz was 17-for-29 with 185 passing yards, a touchdown pass, an interception and six sacks. He hadn’t completed more than 20 passes in a game since November.