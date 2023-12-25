Ex-NFL star Cris Collinsworth raises eyebrows with odd ‘fat’ remark while talking backup QBs

NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth raised eyebrows with his comments during the Buffalo Bills-Los Angeles Chargers game on Saturday night.

Collinsworth, a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals and the color commentator alongside Mike Tirico on NBC’s NFL coverage, took a shot at the weight of some backup quarterbacks in the NFL. The two were talking about Easton Stick making the second start of his NFL career.

“When you’re the backup quarterback, you can go months without even taking a single play in practice,” Collinsworth said. “The starting quarterback, in this case Justin Herbert, would get all the snaps. So, give him a little bit of time. Give him a little practice. Let’s see what happens now.”

Tirico said that notion sounded “insane to fans” and wondered how a team wouldn’t give a backup snaps during a long season.

“That’s the reason why a lot of backup quarterbacks are fat,” he said with a laugh. “They don’t do anything!”

Tirico then made sure fans sent their complaints to Collinsworth.

“C-O-L-L-I-N-S … you all send them to Cris,” Tirico said playfully. “I love the backup quarterbacks.”

The 2023 season has been the year of the backup quarterbacks as plenty of teams have seen their Week 1 starters go down with injuries at some point during the season.

A backup quarterback being overweight hasn’t been an underlying storyline this year at all.

