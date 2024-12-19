Ex-NFL star Cam Newton explains why he ‘always went to strip clubs for guys’

One-time NFL MVP Cam Newton admitted having taken part in a night or two at a strip club in the past like thousands of other men across the United States.

No problem.

However, he raised eyebrows about the reason behind going to the clubs. He said in a recent interview he was going there to compete with some of the other men there and not so much the female dancers.

“I never went to a strip club for women,” he said in the latest episode of the “Funky Friday” podcast. “I always went to strip clubs for guys.

“I’m a competitor. I wasn’t gonna spend no money if I didn’t see nobody else spending no money. As soon as I see somebody thinking that they’ve got money… ‘OK you spending five? I’mma spend six. If you gonna spend 10, I’mma spend 15.’ We’re gonna have a rain off.

“So that’s my whole thing, I don’t go to strip clubs for chicks even though I want decoration. I was a competitor and still am a competitor to think like, ‘N—- you think you’ve got it, but you don’t got it. That 15 you making, I’mma spend my 15 and I’mma make it back easy.’ It ain’t nothing.”

Newton played 11 years in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots.

He won the NFL MVP award in 2015 as he led Carolina to a 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. The Panthers fell to the Denver Broncos that season.

He has not played in the NFL since the 2021 season. He has 32,382 passing yards, 194 passing touchdowns, 5,628 rushing yards and 75 rushing touchdowns.