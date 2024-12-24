Ex-NFL star Antonio Brown makes his stance on raw milk consumption clear

Former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown weighed in Tuesday on the debate between the risks and benefits of raw milk.

He encouraged his followers not to drink it.

“Please don’t drink raw milk,” Brown wrote in a post on X. “It’s filthy. Yours sincerely. (And) Infectious Diseases (too).”

Brown’s stance on raw milk appeared to break from that of President-elect Trump’s nominee for the top health job in the U.S., Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Both Brown and Kennedy supported Trump during the presidential election.

The former Pittsburgh Steelers player spoke at a rally for Trump in the days before Trump’s presidential election win over Vice President Kamala Harris. Kennedy dropped out of the race and backed Trump.

The president-elect named Kennedy his nominee for Health and Human Services secretary after the win. Kennedy has said in the past he only drinks raw milk and criticized agriculture departments for cracking down on the product.

But raw milk has been blamed for the spate of bird flu deaths among animals in the U.S. The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued an order earlier this month that all raw (unpasteurized) milk must be tested for bird flu.

Nearly 4.4% of U.S. adults report that they drink raw milk at least once each year. About 1% of adults say they consume raw milk each week, according to a 2022 FDA study.

Raw milk advocates say there are health benefits from it as well as an overall better taste.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.