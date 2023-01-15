Ex-NFL star advises Ravens’ Lamar Jackson to play through PCL strain: ‘Put a brace on it’

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for the sixth consecutive week as he deals with a grade 2 PCL strain, putting a damper on the team’s playoff hopes as they get ready to play the Cincinnati Bengals.

While Jackson heals and coach John Harbaugh tries to set up a game plan to throw off the Bengals, former NFL star Michael Vick is encouraging the star quarterback to push through.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“It’s the playoffs, you’re three games away. Put a brace on it. Get it going. Put a brace on it, let’s go,” Vick said on FOX’s pregame show Saturday. “… I played a whole season with a sprained MCL.”

Hall of Famer Charles Woodson said he didn’t know if he would have the “b—-” to sit out a playoff game like that.

Former NFL coach Sean Payton said he didn’t like that Jackson gave the update days before the Ravens’ playoff game and didn’t expect the quarterback in Baltimore next season.

JOE MIXON CHALLENGES NFL TO COIN TOSS TO SEE WHO WILL PAY FINE FOR TOUCHDOWN CELEBRATION

But Payton and Woodson disagreed with Vick’s assessment that he should be playing.

“I understand if he’s not ready but with a lower-body injury he’s gonna be up in the press box, he’s not going to be on the field for me” Payton said.

Jackson and the Ravens failed to agree on a contract extension in the offseason. The Ravens quarterback is set to be a free agent at the end of the season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As far as Sunday night goes, the NFL Network reported the Ravens plan to go with a two-quarterback system against the Bengals. Baltimore will reportedly use Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown.