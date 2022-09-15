Ex-NFL quarterback reveals why Tom Brady ‘p—-s’ him off

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ryan Fitzpatrick thinks he is the quarterback Tom Brady referred to as “that mother f—–” last year.

However, Fitzpatrick thinks that’s just the tip of the iceberg of the lack of the respect Brady showed him throughout his career.

He played for nine teams during his 17-year career, but Brady was apparently never a fan.

Fitzpatrick played for all three of Brady’s AFC East rivals, and Brady took care of business pretty easily almost every time. But the 39-year-old recalled a time when Brady did struggle and didn’t show sportsmanship afterward.

“I’ve told this story before, but he just p—-s me off. Because you’re in Buffalo, you’re playing New England, they’re kicking our a– every single year, they’re beating us,” Fitzpatrick said on “Pardon My Take.” “We finally in 2011 knocked them off. It was right at the beginning of the season. We had this great start, and he threw five interceptions in the game, which was just wonderful to see. Every single one of them. Just wonderful to see.

“And (Brady would) run straight off. Like, no handshake, no quarterback middle of the field, no, ‘Where are the cameras? OK, hey, stay healthy buddy.’ Pat me on the head and let me go. Just ran straight off. So it bothered me so much because there was no respect there. Every time I played him after that, I was like ‘All right, let’s make this dude respect me.'”

Fitzpatrick went 3-11 against the Patriots in his career, but he remembers one of those wins quite fondly.

It was their final matchup in Week 17 of the 2019 season. When Fitzpatrick played for the Miami Dolphins, the Pats came to town for the last game of the season as heavy favorites to clinch a first-round bye. But the Dolphins won 27-24.

“The last one was especially sweet, because it was the Tank For Tua year. Start out 0-7. ‘Is this the worst football team of all time?’ They beat us by 40-something points at the beginning of the season … It was his last regular season game as a Patriot.” Fitzpatrick recalled.

Fitzpatrick’s career doesn’t come close to Brady’s, but in head-to-head matchups, Fitzmagic got the last laugh.