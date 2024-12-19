Ex-NFL quarterback eyes comeback after coaching high school team to title

Former NFL quarterback Teddy Bridgewater may ride the high of winning a state title back to the league.

Bridgewater coached Miami Northwestern to a Florida state title over the weekend. He suggested in an interview with the NFL Network that he hoped to get back to the professional ranks.

“That’s the plan. My team knows that’s the plan,” he said Tuesday. “We wanted to win a state championship and then coach goes back to the league, see what happens, and then come back February in the offseason, continue coaching high school football. We’ll see how it plays out.”

Bridgewater didn’t say whether he had been in touch with any teams.

He was in his first season as head coach at Miami Northwestern – his alma mater. He led the school to the Florida Class 3A title on Saturday, defeating Jacksonville Raines High School 41-0.

“It’s great to be back on top,” he said.

The 32-year-old was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings out of Louisville in 2014. He was a Pro Bowler in his second season. But tragedy struck in 2016 when he suffered a near-career-ending knee injury.

He had a slow process to returning to 100%, playing in 15 games from 2017 to 2019. He got a starting role with the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos in the 2020 and 2021 seasons, but failed to stick with another team.

He was last seen with the Detroit Lions in 2023.

Bridgewater has 15,120 passing yards and 75 touchdown passes in 79 career NFL games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.