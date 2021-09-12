Ex-NFL QB raises eyebrows with odd Jameis Winston tweets

Former NFL star Robert Griffin III made an odd comment about Jameis Winston after the quarterback led the New Orleans Saints to a convincing win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Winston threw five touchdown passes in the 38-3 victory over the Packers. Griffin, who is currently an ESPN analyst, had a suggestion.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“After beating Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, Jameis Winston is now requesting strategy meetings with the Saints brass and demanding 5 crab legs, 1 for every touchdown he threw, be placed in his locker every day for consumption since he ate a W,” Griffin tweeted, referencing Winston’s 2014 shoplifting incident.

He then added that Watson can “demand whatever he wants” after his performance.

Griffin then made another weird comment.

“Can you see how Jameis proving the doubters wrong & playing lights out makes the fact that WHEN he gets paid he will be accused of stealing money that was earned and given to him just like he was accused of stealing crab legs that were given to him because of his play at FSU?” he wrote.

JAMEIS WINSTON DELIVERS 5 TDS FOR SAINTS IN ROUT OF PACKERS

The former Washington quarterback acknowledged he was facing some backlash in his Twitter mentions over the Winston remarks.

Winston was 14-for-20 with 148 yards and a handful of touchdowns. According to the FOX broadcast, Winston had the fewest yards thrown for any quarterback with five or more touchdown passes since 1948. He did all that in a huge victory to start the 2021 season.

Juwan Johnson had two of the five touchdowns. He finished with three catches for 21 yards. Deonte Harris had a score and finished two catches for 72 yards. Chris Hogan had a 10-yard touchdown catch, his only one of the day and Alvin Kamara had three catches for 8 yards with a score and finished with 83 rushing yards on 20 carries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Winston was named the starting quarterback after beating out Taysom Hill for the job. He hadn’t played in the starting role since he was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2019.