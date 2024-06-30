Ex-NFL player’s son, 14, missing amid domestic battery investigation in Indiana

Authorities in Indiana put out a Silver Alert for the 14-year-old son of former NFL defensive lineman Daniel Muir on Friday and believe the boy is in “extreme danger.”

Indiana State Police launched an investigation into the allegations of domestic battery to Bryson Muir on June 18, which was alleged to have occurred in his Logansport home.

Police said he was last seen on June 16 leaving a residence with his mother, Kristen. Garfield Heights Police in Ohio pulled over Kristen’s vehicle, but Bryson was not in it, police said.

Cass County Sheriff Department and the Cass County Department of Child Services have yet to locate the boy.

Police said Thursday they were able to reach and visit Daniel and Kristen Muir.

“While the Muirs are beginning to show signs of cooperation, Bryson has still not been seen or located by investigators from either ISP or DCS,” Indiana State Police said in a news release on Thursday.

Bryson Muir is described as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound Black male with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange Under Armour shirt and blue jeans.

“He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance,” police said.

One photo of Bryson showed him with a swollen right eye.

Daniel Muir played in the NFL from 2007 to 2013. He played for the Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Oakland Raiders.

