Ex-NFL player Robert Quinn arrested after attempted hit-and-run in South Carolina

Former NFL player Robert Quinn was arrested in South Carolina early Friday morning over his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash involving multiple vehicles, according to reports.

The former Rams’ defensive end was taken into custody by law enforcement in North Charleston at around 2 a.m. after police say he attempted to leave the scene of a crash that he is accused of causing, FOX 4 reported.

Online jail records show that Quinn, 34, was booked into the Charleston County Jail on one charge of leaving the scene and one charge of reckless driving.

According to reports, the incident took place at a car dealership. The North Charleston Fire Department arrived on the scene first and told police that the suspect, later identified as Quinn, appeared to be trying to leave the scene in a different vehicle.

FOX 4 reports that a pickup truck registered to Quinn crashed into a car, causing that vehicle to hit two more vehicles. Police said video evidence showed Quinn’s truck veering on the road before eventually driving onto the dealership property.

According to the report, Quinn had visible injuries to his face, and his speech was slurred. He was also allegedly uncooperative with law enforcement and was eventually removed from the car he was in before being arrested.

Friday’s arrest comes just 18 months after the former NFL player was arrested for a similar situation in August 2023 when he was accused of hitting four cars before fleeing the scene, WMBF reported.

Quinn last played in the NFL during the 2022 season.

A first-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, he played the majority of his career with the Rams. In 2018, he was traded to Miami, where he led the team with 6.5 sacks. He was traded to the Cowboys the following season where he again led the team in sacks with (11.5).

Quinn also played for the Bears and Eagles, reaching the Super Bowl in 2023.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.