Ex-NFL player Louis Nix III's death leaves family with more questions than answers

The death of Louis Nix III, a former NFL defensive lineman and college football standout, left more questions than answers.

Nix, 29, was reported missing Wednesday and police shared an update late Saturday that his body had been located without giving any other details. Nix’s mother, Stephanie Wingfield, told Action Jax 30 that her son had died but said authorities didn’t tell her how.

Family members said Nix’s car was pulled out of a pond across from his home Saturday. The vehicle matched the description of the car authorities said the former player was possibly driving but it was unclear whether his body was inside.

“They said they couldn’t give me any more information,” Wingfield told WJXT-TV.

She added to the Florida Times-Union that police said “it didn’t look like foul play.”

Antonio Nix, Louis Nix’s brother, told the station they don’t know more than that.

“There’s not much stuff that can hurt me, but I don’t even know how to describe that,” he said.

A three-year starter for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Nix was shot in December while putting air in the tires of his car. Nix said at the time that the bullet hit his sternum and entered his lung, which was then removed during surgery.

After his short stint with the Houston Texans, Nix was eventually claimed by the New York Giants and then joined the practice squads of the then-Washington Redskins and Jacksonville Jaguars back in 2016. Nix had a handful of knee surgeries, which ultimately put an end to his NFL career.

Wingfield remembered her son as a charismatic figure.

“People wanted autographs. He wasn’t ever too busy, always gave an autograph. Always took time to talk to people,” Wingfield said.

Fox News’ Dan Canova and the AP contributed to this report.