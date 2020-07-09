Ex-NFL player Emmanuel Acho on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts: Cancel culture 'doesn't allow room for growth'

Emmanuel Acho, a former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and current co-host of FOX Sports’ “Speak For Yourself,” said Wednesday that cancel culture wasn’t going to help DeSean Jackson after his anti-Semitic social media posts.

Acho discussed Jackson’s posts and his subsequent apology with his fellow co-host Marcellus Wiley. Acho said Jackson should have been more educated about what he was posting and shouldn’t reference Adolf Hitler or Louis Farrakhan.

“Ignorance is no longer acceptable in any shape or any form of any kind. Ignorance is no longer an excuse. Ignorance may be an explanation but ignorance is not an excuse,” Acho said. “When I think about DeSean Jackson and what DeSean Jackson did – you’re too grown and you’re too old and you should be too educated to make these types of offensive mistakes. Again, you should be too educated to make these types of mistakes.”

Acho said he didn’t think Jackson meant to offend anyone but what he did was still “unacceptable.” He added that cancel culture wasn’t going to help the situation.

“I’m done with cancel culture. I’m done with, ‘Man, DeSean Jackson. What did he just say? Let’s be done with him.’ Because what cancel culture doesn’t do Marcellus, it doesn’t educate and it doesn’t allow room for growth,” he said.

“DeSean Jackson needs to face his Twitter punishment and the Eagles need to punish him as they deem fit. However, cancel culture is idiotic because it doesn’t allow for growth because remember when you think about the question on the floor: what should the Eagles do? I was in the Eagles’ locker room in 2013,” Acho continued. ‘A man by the name of Riley Cooper. I was in the Eagles’ locker room in 2013 when receiver Riley Cooper goes to a Kenny Chesney concert right before training camp and says ‘I’ll whoop all you N-words’ with the hard ‘er.’ And if you know anything, you know the hard ‘er’ is a little bit different. Riley Cooper’s punishment: he got five days off of training camp. Riley Cooper’s punishment: he balled that season and got a five-year, $25 million extension.”

Acho added that Jackson needed to talk to someone in the Jewish community to get a better understanding of Jewish history.

Jackson has since apologized for his anti-Semitic posts. The Eagles have not disciplined him.