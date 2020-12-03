Ex-NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin shows off dramatic weight loss in retirement

Former NFL offensive lineman Orlando Franklin has been working hard to shed the weight from his professional football days and showed off his progress Tuesday.

Franklin played seven seasons in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, San Diego Chargers, and Washington Redskins. He last played for the Redskins in 2017. He entered the league as a 24-year-old in 2011. The Broncos selected him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

“Why the heck no body ever told me that my face was fat as hell,” Franklin tweeted. “just wait till I post the before and after full body pics. I’m down 84 pounds right now 6 more pounds and I’m posting lol.”

Franklin, 32, was last listed at 6-foot-6, 315 pounds when he was in the NFL. His tweeted picture showed a dramatically different look.

The incredible weight loss of some of the biggest titans of the sport has been a trend for other former offensive linemen.

Former Baltimore Ravens Marshal Yanda revealed he lost 60 pounds two months after retiring. Yanda retired earlier in the year and lost his weight in May. He then revealed even more weight loss over the summer. He told ESPN at the time that tuna and exercise helped him.

Joe Thomas, Alan Faneca and Will Shields are all former players who have seen a dramatic drop in weight since leaving the NFL. Franklin can now be added to that list as well.