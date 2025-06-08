Ex-NFL cornerback Kelvin Joseph arrested after fatal motorcycle crash that killed 27-year-old woman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL cornerback Kelvin Joseph was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a crash that killed a female motorcyclist in Texas, police said.

Richardson police announced on social media that Joseph reported his involvement in the crash that occurred in the early hours of Saturday.

“Richardson Police Department Officers contacted Joseph and determined he was northbound on North Central Expressway in a BMW sedan when he was involved in a collision with the motorcycle,” police said. “While speaking with Joseph, officers observed signs of intoxication. Joseph was subsequently arrested and charged with Driving While Intoxicated (Misdemeanor B) and Collision Involving Personal Injury or Death (2nd Degree Felony).”

Police add that Cody Morris, a 27-year-old from Plano, died in the crash.

Joseph, 25, has been playing in the United Football League with the DC Defenders this spring.

The UFL acknowledged Joseph’s arrest in a statement to Dallas-area TV station WFAA, but declined any further comment.

Joseph was a second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 after playing for both LSU and Kentucky in college.

He played 10 games his rookie year in Dallas (two starts) with 16 combined tackles and two passes defended over that time. However, a serious off-the-field issue occurred during the 2022 offseason.

Joseph was a passenger inside a vehicle where two others with him fired shots into a group of men in Dallas, fatally striking a man in the head. Police found that Joseph wasn’t the shooter, and the NFL didn’t suspend him.

Joseph went on to play 16 games for Dallas in 2022, totaling 20 tackles with two passes defended and one forced fumble. But he started to bounce around from there.

He spent time with two teams in 2023, first with the Miami Dolphins for four games and then the Seattle Seahawks for one game.

Joseph went on to play just two games as an Indianapolis Colts cornerback, which were his last in the NFL to date.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

