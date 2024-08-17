Ex-NBA stars ‘wowed’ by Stephen Curry’s Olympic performance: ‘Greatest shooter we’ve ever seen’

NEW YORK, N.Y. – The things Stephen Curry can do are unbelievable – even to the legends.

The Golden State Warriors superstar long ago cemented himself as the greatest shooter to ever live, so his stunning Olympic performance should surprise nobody.

In the semifinal game against Serbia, Curry dropped 36 points, the second most in American Olympic history, while hitting nine 3-pointers to lead a 13-point comeback in the fourth.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

While facing the host country France in the gold medal game, Curry knocked down each of his final four 3-pointers in the final minutes to clinch the U.S. its gold medal.

“I don’t get wowed easily, but wow. That’s all I can say,” Penny Hardaway told Fox News Digital at Fanatics Fest Friday. “Those last four threes were incredible.”

KNICKS’ JOSH HART REVEALS ONE USA OLYMPIAN HE WAS ROOTING AGAINST DURING PARIS OLYMPICS: ‘I WAS HATIN’

Fellow Orlando Magic legend Tracy McGrady said he wasn’t able to see Curry’s performance live, but he was not surprised when he saw the highlights.

“He’s the greatest shooter we’ve ever seen. Him shooting the ball and making the shots that he did, it doesn’t surprise me,” McGrady said. “That’s what he does.”

Curry’s performance helped the Americans to their fourth consecutive gold medal in his first Olympic Games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Curry will soon become the first player in NBA history with 4,000 3-pointers, a mark he has a decent chance to set this upcoming season. He’s at 3,747. That would put him over 1,000 3-pointers ahead of Ray Allen, who is in second place.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.