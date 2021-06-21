Ex-NBA star tees off on Doc Rivers after 76ers fail to make conference finals

Former NBA player Josh Smith ranted against Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers on Sunday night after the Atlanta Hawks defeated the team in Game 7 of their playoff series.

Smith, a former Hawks player who also had an epic game against Rivers’ Los Angeles Clippers while he was with the Houston Rockets, posted a video on his social media going off on the coach.

“Yeah, Doc Rivers, you talked all that s—t about Paul George and Tyronn Lue was going to have the same offense … shut your bum a– up. Your no in-game- adjustments-havin’ a–, man,” Smith said referencing Rivers’ last gig with the Clippers.

“Start giving n—-s they real credi,t man. That’s why your b–ch a– got that karma on your a– and you can’t get past the second round. You did all these real n—-s wrong, man. Look in the mirror and confess your mother—king truth. You’ll never make it out of the second round.”

Another Twitter user showed what Smith meant about not making adjustments during the game. The user referenced a 2015 playoff series between the Rockets and Clippers and showed Smith draining clutch three-pointers as Los Angeles tried to close the series out. Smith had 14 points in that fourth quarter to help get the victory. Houston won the series.

The Hawks were able to beat the 76ers on their home floor, 103-96, and make the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2015. The Hawks haven’t been to the NBA Finals since 1961.

Kevin Heurter led Atlanta with 27 points. Trae Young added 21 points.