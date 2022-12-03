FOX Sports 

Ex-NBA star Jeremy Lin fined for making ‘inappropriate’ COVID quarantine comments

China’s professional basketball league fined former NBA star Jeremy Lin over COVID quarantine comments.

Lin, who plays for the Guangzhou Loong Lions in the Chinese Basketball Association, was fined 10,000 yuan ($1,400).

The CBA fined Lin for “inappropriate remarks about quarantine hotel-related facilities” that the Lions were using Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

Jeremy Lin of the Guangzhou Loong Lions reacts during a Chinese Basketball Association game against the Beijing Ducks Oct. 22, 2022, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.
The association did not provide details of Lin’s comments and there were no visible signs of his account on the Sina Weibo social media platform.

However, the Shanghai news outlet The Paper reported Lin posted a video criticizing the workout facilities at a hotel.

“Can you believe this is a weight room?” Lin reportedly said. “What kind of garbage is this?” The Paper said the video was deleted after “the situation was clarified” that the hotel was only for a short stay required by regulations.

Jeremy Lin (7) of the Guangzhou Loong Lions drives the ball during a Chinese Basketball Association match against the Beijing Ducks Oct. 22, 2022, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.
China has enforced “zero-COVID” lockdowns throughout the year in an effort to prevent the disease’s spread. Protocols require every person in the country to be isolated. Schools, offices and shops have been completely shut down at times to isolate everyone necessary.

Jeremy Lin of the Toronto Raptors during warmups prior to Game 2 of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena April 29, 2019, in Toronto.
Lin became the first player of Chinese descent to win an NBA title when he played for the Toronto Raptors in 2019. He has played in the CBA since 2019 and spent some time in the G League last year.

He is perhaps best known for his brief stretch of stardom with the Knicks, which became known as “Linsanity.”

Prior to joining the Loong Lions, Lin played for the Beijing Ducks in 2019.