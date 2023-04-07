Ex-NBA star Ben Gordon arrested after allegedly being in possession of pocketknife, stun gun

Ben Gordon, the 2004-05 Sixth Man of the Year, was arrested Tuesday morning after a 911 caller alleged he was “acting aggressively and in a bizarre manner.”

The former Chicago Bulls player was at a Connecticut juice shop when his alleged erratic behavior began. It continued as police arrive and attempted to take him into custody.

When police eventually subdued him, they found a folding knife, a stun gun and brass knuckles in his backpack.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He was then promptly charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree threatening and interfering with an officer.

The former UConn star was taken into police detention and then to a hospital for a mental health evaluation. He was released later that day after posting a $10,000 bond.

The incident occurred on Gordon’s 40th birthday, and one day after his alma mater won the national title in March Madness.

Gordon was arrested in October for allegedly punching his son at LaGuardia Airport, and then once again in November for allegedly punching a security guard and pushing another one to the ground. He was also arrested twice in 2017, received a psychiatric evaluation later that year, and has since been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

LEBRON JAMES’ TEAMMATES MAKE GOAT NOISES DURING POSTGAME INTERVIEW AFTER GAME-WINNING BASKET IN OVERTIME

Gordon was the third overall pick of the 2004 NBA Draft to the Bulls behind Dwight Howard and Emeka Okafor. He spent five seasons in Chicago before heading to the Detroit Pistons for three years.

He moved on to two campaigns in Charlotte with the then-Bobcats and called it a career after spending the 2014-15 season with the Orlando Magic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gordon averaged 14.9 points in his career, with his career-best being 21.4 in his third NBA season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.