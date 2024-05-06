Ex-NBA guard Darius Morris dead at 33

Darius Morris, a former NBA point guard who played for the Los Angeles Lakers and other teams, has died, his family said Saturday. He was 33.

“With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris,” his family told TMZ Sports. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Morris’ body was found in the Los Angeles area, according to TMZ. No cause of death was immediately announced.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris,” the Lakers wrote on X.

Morris was a standout college basketball star at Michigan. He was drafted in the second round in 2011 by the Lakers. He played two seasons with the Lakers before he moved onto the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2013-14 season.

He played for three teams that year – the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies included. He spent the 2014-15 season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Morris averaged 3.3 points per game in 132 career appearances.

“Saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine Darius Morris. In 2010-11 Darius was our starting (point guard),” former Michigan head coach John Beilein wrote on X. “He was a leader in that program changing 21 win season that laid the foundation for Michigan’s next decade of success.

“RIP DMo and condolences to the Morris family.”

