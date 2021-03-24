Ex-NBA forward Brian Scalabrine absolutely owns high school player after getting called out in viral TikTok

A high school basketball player challenged former Boston Celtics forward Brian Scalabrine to a one-on-one and it went exactly how you might have expected.

A video posted to TikTok on Tuesday, which has over 1.2 million views, shows Scalabrine absolutely dominating a young basketball player who challenged him to a game.

“They decided to put their shoes on the line,” the video says

Scalabrine, 43, moved around with agility and ease despite the young ballplayer putting in a good effort.

“Zay was trying to put [up] a fight but he is just still [too] good and physical,” the video said of Scalabrine’s challenger.

“He called game and ended up winning 11-0,” referring to the former NBA player.

Scalabrine, who was nicknamed “White Mamba,” was drafted by the New Jersey Nets in the second round of the 2001 draft and was a key figure in the team winning the Eastern Conference championship that season.

He signed in 2005 with the Celtics, where he played for five seasons, and later played for the Chicago Bulls.