Ex-NBA coach George Karl offers 'help' to Trump as Biden projected to win White House

George Karl offered to help President Trump on Friday night.

The one-time Coach of the Year sent his tweet hours before Fox News projected Democrat candidate Joe Biden would pick up Nevada and Pennsylvania, giving him enough electoral votes to claim the presidency.

“If @realDonaldTrump needs a pep talk about managing through first round losses, I would be willing to speak with him tonight or read him a bed time story,” Karl wrote.

Karl was one of the best and most winningest coaches in NBA history. He finished his career with 1,175 victories and 824 losses during the regular season. But he just couldn’t get it done in the playoffs.

The lone team he led to the NBA Finals – the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics – ran into the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls during the team’s dynasty run. Karl never got that far again.

He would finish with an 80-105 record in the playoffs.

He coached the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Sacramento Kings and the SuperSonics.

He hasn’t coached in the NBA since the 2015-16 season with the Kings.

Karl previously congratulated the Bucks for helping register voters and possibly helping Biden claim the state.