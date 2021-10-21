Ex-NBA broadcaster ousted over ‘All Lives Matter’ tweet files wrongful termination suit

Grant Napear, the former NBA announcer who parted ways with KHTK radio after tweeting “All Lives Matter” in the middle of racial tension amid the death of George Floyd, filed a wrongful termination lawsuit against the station’s parent company on Thursday.

Napear, who was the Sacramento Kings‘ play-by-play announcer since 1988, filed the suit against Bonneville International alleging wrongful termination, discrimination and retaliation, FOX40 Sacramento reported. Napear is seeking damages, including lost future wages and emotional distress.

The 62-year-old New York native tweeted in response to a question from former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins days after Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

“Hey!!!! How are you? Thought you forgot about me. Haven’t heard from you in years. ALL LIVES MATTER…EVERY SINGLE ONE!!!” he tweeted on May 31, 2020.

Bonneville International would release a statement two days later, saying it “parted ways” with Napear.

“While we appreciate Grant’s positive contributions to KHTK over the years, his recent comments about the Black Lives Matter movement do not reflect the views or values of Bonneville International Corporation,” the company said.

“The timing of Grant’s tweet was particularly insensitive. After reviewing the matter carefully, we have made the difficult decision to part ways with Grant.”

Bonneville International didn’t comment on the Napear lawsuit.

Last October, Napear didn’t appear to have any regrets over the tweet.

“And I said ‘all lives matter, every single one’, because I meant it. Do the lives of Black people matter? Hell yeah, the lives of Black people matter,” Napear told FOX 40 Sacramento.

He added: “Do I make mistakes? Yeah, I make mistakes and if I make a mistake, I try to say that I’m sorry. But I’m not sorry for saying ‘all lives matter, every single one.’ I’m not sorry because I believe that every life is important. I’m not sorry because I believe in equality for all. I’m not sorry because I try to treat everyone, regardless of the color of their skin, the same.”

He had told the Sacramento Bee in June 2020 he thought he was educated on the Black Lives Matter movement but the backlash proved him wrong.