Ex-Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier trolls Astros during World Series rewatch

Washington Nationals players joined the growing trend of virtual watch parties Tuesday night as they reminisced about Game 7 of the World Series when the team won its first title.

The Nationals would go to win the game over the Houston Astros, but at the time, their opponents’ dirty secrets were not exposed. Former Nationals second baseman Brian Dozier made sure to get one last jab in at the Astros.

Dozier brought a trash can to the video party.

Dozier, who is now with the San Diego Padres, received a few laughs on Twitter for his antics.

The 2019 World Series teammates were watching the game on MASN. It was also a benefit for Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman’s coronavirus relief fund to benefit health care workers.

The players were ribbing the Astros over their 2017 cheating scandal in which the team set up an elaborate system to relay catcher signals into the clubhouse using a video feed from centerfield. A team employee would bang on a trash can to alert the Astros batter whether the pitch was a breaking ball.

MLB released its findings into an investigation into the team earlier this year. MLB fined the team $5 million and suspended A.J. Hinch and Jeff Luhnow for an entire season. Both of them lost their jobs.

Alex Cora, who was the team’s bench coach in 2017, was fired from his job with the Boston Red Sox as he awaits his own punishment for that team’s cheating scandal. Carlos Beltran also left the New York Mets as manager before a pitch was even thrown.

No Astros players from the 2017 season were punished.