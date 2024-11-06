Ex-NASCAR driver at center of ‘Let’s go Brandon!’ chant hopes phrase ends after Election Day

The famous “Let’s Go Brandon!” chant, which turned into an anti-President Biden jab, was born when Brandon Brown won the first NASCAR Xfinity Series race of his career at Talladega.

The crowd yelled out “F— Joe Biden,” but the NBC Sports reporter at the time told Brown they were yelling “Let’s go Brandon!” The moment in 2021 coined the political slogan that supporters of former President Donald Trump would use to take a shot at Biden.

Brown wrote on social media Tuesday he hoped Election Day 2024 would finally put an end to the slogan.

“So I guess after today the phrase dies and y’all can sponsor me again, thanks!!!” Brown wrote on X.

It was Brown’s first post since he wrote about the death of Matthew Perry on Oct. 28, 2023.

The Talladega win that put him in the spotlight was also the only one of his career. He has not competed in the Xfinity Series since 2022.

Brown told The Associated Press in October 2021 that the euphemism actually ended up hurting his race team. The family-owned team struggled for sponsorship, and the partners they did have did not market the driver since the slogan became a flashpoint in presidential politics.

He had a partnership with LGBCoin with hopes of turning the “Let’s go Brandon!” phrase into a positive, but he got caught up in a lawsuit about an alleged pump and dump scheme.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

