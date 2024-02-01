Ex-MLB star recalls confronting Mets’ famed announcer after negative coverage: ‘Start rooting for us’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Gary Cohen is perhaps the most beloved baseball announcer by his home fanbase, but it apparently is not like that for all the players he announces for.

Cohen has broadcast New York Mets games since 1989, doing radio up until he signed onto the formerly team-owned television network, SNY, in 2006.

However, at some point during at least 30 years of calling Met games, a new Met had a bone to pick with the announcer, who was inducted into the Mets Hall of Fame last year.

Todd Frazier spent parts of three seasons with the Mets, including Cohen’s 30th and 31st as a play-by-play man for the team.

Frazier’s first year with the Mets, the 2018 season, was a dark time for the Amazins, as their 11-1 start was quickly erased thanks to a 33-62 stretch afterward, including a 5-21 June.

The following season was a bit better, as they were in the postseason race late following a bad start. However, at some point, Frazier caught wind of Cohen’s apparent negative coverage of the team.

Despite the network being owned by the Wilpon family, who used to be the majority owners of the Mets, Cohen will fairly criticize the team when it is deserved. Apparently, that was too much for Frazier.

“People kept telling me back home, ‘this guy is cutting you up, he’s cutting the Mets up,’ I’m like, ‘Ah, that’s what they do, you know?’ I start looking into it. Players are like, ‘He’s always done this. We can’t stand it,'” Frazier said on “Foul Territory.”

“And I went up to him one time and said, ‘Gary, I gotta talk to you man… What the heck is going on? I thought you’re a Mets fan.’ He’s like, ‘I am,’ and he got p—ed off at me. I said, ‘Well, start rooting for us.'”

“We had our conversations back and forth,” Frazier added. “It was a good five-minute conversation. It was actually in front of some players, too. We got a newfound respect for what he does and what I do. It was fine after that.”

This upcoming season will be Cohen’s 36th calling Met games – he also calls Seton Hall basketball on the radio and has called Olympic hockey and March Madness, as well.

