Ex-MLB star Ray Fosse, famously involved in Pete Rose incident, dead at 74

Ray Fosse, a two-time All-Star and World Series champion who was famously run over by Pete Rose during the 1970 All-Star Game, died Wednesday after a bout with cancer. He was 74.

Carol Fosse announced her husband’s death in a statement. The two were married 51 years. Ray Fosse had been battling cancer for 16 years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fosse was a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland Indians in 1965. He played for the Indians from 1967 to 1972 and was an All-Star twice in that span. He even earned MVP votes during the 1970 season. He was a Gold Glove award winner in 1970 and 1971.

The catcher was traded to the Oakland Athletics in 1973 and played with the franchise for three seasons before he rejoined the Indians in 1976. He would finish his career playing for the Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers. He was on the A’s World Series teams in 1973 and 1974.

PLAYOFF SERIES FOR THE AGES AS DODGERS, GIANTS GO TO GAME 5

“The Oakland A’s are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Ray Fosse,” the A’s said in a statement. “Few people epitomize what it means to be an Athletic more than Ray. He was the type of franchise icon who always made sure every player, coach, colleague, and fan knew that they were part of the Oakland A’s family. We send our deepest condolences to Carol, Nikki and Lindsey, his family and friends during this difficult time. We’ll miss you, Ray.”

Fosse’s death also caused sadness throughout the baseball world.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The catcher played 12 seasons in the majors. He hit .256 with 61 home runs. In his post-retirement career, he was a broadcaster for NBC Sports California.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.